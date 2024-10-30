Lynchburg breaks ground on historic water tunnel

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Water Resources has begun work on the city’s largest capital investment in history, a water tunnel aimed at safeguarding its waterways and reducing pollution from storm overflow.

For over 40 years, Lynchburg has tackled overflow issues tied to its combined stormwater and wastewater system, which dates back to the 1800s. During heavy rainfall, the system can exceed capacity, causing untreated wastewater to flow into Blackwater Creek and the James River.

The new tunnel, expected to be operational by 2027, will significantly increase the city’s water storage and help prevent overflow, with a projected reduction of up to 98%.

“This work is not just about pipes and treatment facilities,” Mayor Stephanie Reed said. “It’s about safeguarding our natural resources and enhancing the quality of life for everyone who calls Lynchburg home.”

The tunnel will stretch nearly a mile, running 12 feet in diameter. Once completed, it will provide critical storage for overflow, even during extreme weather.

Director of Lynchburg Water Resources, Tim Mitchell, is ready for some new equipment to an infrastructure that was designed in the 1800s.

“We recognize that it’s aging and a failure of the infrastructure means people don’t have adequate water to drink, contaminated water or we have sewer overflows. We really want to invest in our infrastructure and renew that and restore for future generations,” Mitchell said.

Throughout the three-year project, minimal disruption is expected above ground, with no anticipated traffic impacts.

With similar projects across the nation pending, Lynchburg’s new tunnel stands as a significant step toward modernizing aging water systems and securing future resources.