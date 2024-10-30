Lynchburg Police respond to robbery in Walmart parking lot

LYNCHBURG, Va. – LPD announced that they responded to a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a Walmart located on Old Forest Rd Wednesday afternoon.

According to police officers learned that a male suspect approached a victim who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 3:52 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt, and dark-colored pants and carrying a backpack. The suspect demanded money from the victim and according to LPD, witnesses reported the suspect reached into his backpack to imply he may have been armed.

The victim complied with the demand handing over $6 in cash. Following the incident the suspect fled the scene on foot heading toward Old Forest road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LPD non-emergency number at (434) 455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app on mobile devices, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.