WATCH: Boones Mill Mayoral Candidate Whitey Taylor has arraignment Wednesday morning

BOONES MILL, Va. – The Trump Store owner and Boones Mill Mayoral Candidate was in court Wednesday morning.

Whitey Taylor was present for a brief arraignment hearing on three counts of assault and one count of indecent exposure.

10 News got a chance to speak with Taylor afterward. Taylor says he is getting together paperwork to quote “Charge these people who’ve charged me” but did not provide any details about what those charges would be, or who exactly is going to charge.

Taylor says he is still leading the polls and this has made no impact on his push for Mayor at all.

“People can see right through it, people have given me money, people are calling me, people are sympathizing with me, it only enhances what I’m doing,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.