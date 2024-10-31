Baby rescued from car wheel well in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A baby was transported to the Emergency Department for minor injuries after getting trapped in the front wheel well of an automobile while still in her carrier, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to Clarks Road for the incident and found that the baby was not breathing and had something blocking her airway.

Recommended Videos

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to clear the baby’s airway and perform several light sternum rubs. Soon after, the baby began to cry and breathe again.

“Deputy Shelton made sure her airway was kept clear until the medics arrived at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. “The medics transported the baby to the Emergency Department where she was treated for minor injuries.”

We will continue to add more details to this article as we learn more.