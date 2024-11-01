Seniors encouraged to get vaccinated for Flu, COVID, RSV this fall

It is always important to get vaccinated before flu season starts, but its extra important for seniors to get flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines.

The CDC recommends those over sixty-five should get an annual flu shot, and an updated COVID vaccine every six months, the RSV vaccine is a one-time vaccine recommended for all adults seventy-five and older, and adults aged sixty to seventy-four who are at an increased risk of severe infection.

So, getting vaccinated is important for all of us, especially for older adults because as we get older, our immune system changes and the vaccines give us a little bit of a boost to help us, to help us prevent getting severe infections,” said Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone, A UVA Health Geriatrician. “So, getting vaccinated for flu, RSV and COVID are especially important as we get older because our immune system just isn’t quite as strong as it was as it is when we’re younger.”

It is important to remember that while vaccines don’t always prevent infection, they help take cases of the flu or other diseases from wild to mild.

Vaccines also take a few days or weeks to become fully effective, so it is also essential to get vaccines weeks in advance of large gatherings like thanksgiving.

All three vaccines can be administered on the same day if desired as well.

People interested in getting up to date on their vaccines should contact their local healthcare provider.