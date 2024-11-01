West Virginia man arrested for alleged child sex crimes, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they had apprehended what they called a “suspected pedophile”.

10 News has learned investigators contacted the suspect who has been identified as 50-year-old Phillip Crossland of West Virginia, over the internet and discovered he lived in Davis County.

Once his address was confirmed investigators contacted West Virginia State Police, investigators then made a trip to West Virginia and interviewed Crossland.

According to the ACSO Crossland confessed to four counts of Use of Communication Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Against Minors.

Crossland is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in West Virginia where he is currently awaiting extradition to Alleghany County.