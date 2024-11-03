Local representatives speak at Trump’s rally in Salem

SALEM, Va. – If there was any doubt about Trump’s popularity in the region, all you had to do was look at the turnout for his rally in Salem on Saturday.

The crowd began arriving before sun up for the event, energized to see Donald Trump.

House representatives Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both up for re-election, told the crowd that with a strong turnout in this part of the state, Trump could carry Virginia.

“Can Trump win in Virginia? I believe that he can, but it’s going to require everybody in western Virginia and southside Virginia getting out to vote,” said Griffith.

“The forgotten folks are about to speak very loudly in favor of Donald Trump, and it’s going to be a big voice that’s going to send him back to the white house from rural Virginia and rural America,” Cline confidently stated.

Trump’s messaging about a strong economy, defense, and border security brought standing ovations from an audience that left no doubt about whom they would be voting for on Tuesday.

Will the energy from this event be enough to carry Trump over the top in Virginia? As one member of the Trump team told me, he wouldn’t be here if they didn’t think it was worth it.