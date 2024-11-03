Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider

Local News

RECAP: Trump campaign rally in Salem

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Trump, Politics, Decision 2024, Election 2024, Salem

SALEM, Va. – With just three days until election day, Former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Salem Saturday evening.

He sees an opening to be the first Republican to win the Commonwealth’s electoral votes since George W. Bush in 2004.

He spoke for more than 90 minutes, covering a range of topics with some local touches.

A confident Donald Trump walked out on stage at the Salem Civic Center. Confident in his message, and confident that he will win Virginia on election night.

“I will end inflation, I will stop the invasion of criminals into our country, and I will bring back the American dream,” said Trump.

His speech touched on familiar themes with some local flair; including the issue of transgender participation in sports.

He invited the Roanoke College Women’s Swim Team, members of which opposed a transgender woman joining the team last year after that person swam on the men’s team in the previous year.

In the end, that swimmer chose not to join the women’s team.

“The brave members of the swim team stood up to the transgender fanatics,” he stated.

Trump also once again criticized FEMA’s response to Helene and the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies.

He also called Harris unqualified for the white house.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Samuel King headshot

Samuel King joined the 10 News team in August 2024. You can watch him anchor our weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week.

email

facebook

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos