RECAP: Trump campaign rally in Salem

SALEM, Va. – With just three days until election day, Former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Salem Saturday evening.

He sees an opening to be the first Republican to win the Commonwealth’s electoral votes since George W. Bush in 2004.

He spoke for more than 90 minutes, covering a range of topics with some local touches.

A confident Donald Trump walked out on stage at the Salem Civic Center. Confident in his message, and confident that he will win Virginia on election night.

“I will end inflation, I will stop the invasion of criminals into our country, and I will bring back the American dream,” said Trump.

His speech touched on familiar themes with some local flair; including the issue of transgender participation in sports.

He invited the Roanoke College Women’s Swim Team, members of which opposed a transgender woman joining the team last year after that person swam on the men’s team in the previous year.

In the end, that swimmer chose not to join the women’s team.

“The brave members of the swim team stood up to the transgender fanatics,” he stated.

Trump also once again criticized FEMA’s response to Helene and the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies.

He also called Harris unqualified for the white house.