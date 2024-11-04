LPD seeking public’s assistance in hit and run investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in a hit and run investigation.

According to LPD the incident occured at 4:35 p.m. Sunday involving a bicycle in the area of Horseford Street and Jefferson Street.

An adult female and juvenile were riding a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, both individuals only sustained minor injuries.

The LPD is actively investigating the incident and is seeking assistance from the public. If you witnessed the event or have any information about the vehicle or its driver, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department’s Non-Emergency Number at (434) 847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app on mobile devices, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.