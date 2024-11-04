Skip to main content
The Junior League of Roanoke Valley hosts 36th annual Stocked Market

Greg Moore, WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – Get ready for the season of gift-giving!

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley is kicking off this year’s holiday shopping with its signature annual fundraiser: Stocked Market.

Stocked Market visitors can expect a wide variety of shopping and entertainment options.

Vendors will be at the event with an array of unique gourmet foods, fashion apparel, accessories, arts, antiques, décor, pet products, and more.

Organizers say Stocked Market attracts around 10,000 shoppers every year.

The event will take place from November 8-10.

