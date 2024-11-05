Elderly woman reported missing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing woman.

68-year-old Althea Venable was reported missing and endangered around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. She was last seen on Sunday at her home in Lynchburg.

Althea is about 4′11″, around 80 pounds, has white hair, and brown eyes. She also often goes by the nickname “Lil Bit.”

If you have any information on Althea or her whereabouts, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-847-1602, or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.