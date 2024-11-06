‘First time in a generation:’ Roanoke voters send Republican Nick Hagen to City Council

ROANOKE, Va. – A triumphant Nick Hagen threw his hands in the air during a watch party in Downtown Roanoke after the unofficial Roanoke City election returns showed he would join the City Council.

“For the first time in a generation, a Republican’s been elected to City Council, Nick Hagen,” exclaimed Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke.

Nick Hagen finished third in the unofficial results, enough for a seat on the city’s legislative body. He will be the first Republican to serve on the council in 2000.

“We look forward to bringing in some commonsense values to council and making sure that so many people have a voice again,” Hagen said during his victory speech Tuesday night.

Terry McGuire and Phazon Nash, both Democrats, also won seats on the council.

David Bowers, also a Republican, is currently leading the mayor’s race by 19 votes.

He said having GOP representation on the council would be good for the city.

“I said it over the years, the best years I served as mayor was when there were Democrats and Republicans and independents on the City Council,” Bowers told reporters Tuesday night. “And I like that balance. I think the people of Roanoke like that balance. They want some diversity of opinion on the Roanoke City Council.”

Bowers served as Mayor from 1992 to 2000 as a Democrat, during the last time there was Republican representation on the City Council.