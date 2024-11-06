Hokies for the Hungry canned food drive returns

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Marching Virginians are set to host their 27th annual Hokies for the Hungry canned food drive.

Those donations go to the Montgomery County Christmas store, where those who are less fortunate can buy food for the holidays.

“It’s just a very important part of the Christmas store to have these young people follow the motto to serve what a wonderful thing for them at this age to be taking the time to come to the tailgates, play the music, collect cash and food, pack it up, deliver it, put it away. so important.” Terri Lynn Howard, Public relations of the Montgomery County Christmas Store board

Donations are on the decline this year, so they say that it’s important that people give their support.

If you want to get involved, you can learn more at their website here.