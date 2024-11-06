Roanoke City Awaits Verdict For Mayor

ROANOKE, Va. – The winning candidate in the race for Roanoke City Mayor is separated by 19 votes.

Both Republican David Bowers and Democrat Joe Cobb have 37.4 percent of the vote. Stephanie Moon Reynolds has 25 percent.

All 20 precincts in Roanoke City sent their data to the state last night, but these are still considered unofficial results until the Department of Elections certifies them.

It’s still unclear how provisional or mail-in ballots not yet counted could impact the final election results.

The race could also be eligible for a recount under Virginia law because there’s less than a one percent difference between the candidates’ total votes.

Cobb had a slight lead for most of the night, until the very last precinct reported before 11 p.m. leaving David Bowers taking much of the lead.

“I was almost ready to have a mayor-tini and I got a call from my chairman, Charlie Nave saying, I’ve won and I said what? by 19 votes. what an exciting victory. what up an upset for Roanoke,” said David Bowers.

However, Cobb said he is still in the race until the end.

“19 votes is too close to call, especially with provisional ballots out... I want to make sure all the votes are counted to confirm everything,” said Cobb.

Cobb has two more years left in his city council term if he doesn’t win the mayor’s seat.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Moon Reynolds said losing the race won’t stop her from fighting for the people of Roanoke.

“I ran a good race, but the results are in. Tomorrow, when I wake up, I’ll be back in the real world, so to speak. I’m still on the council until December 31st, and I promised the people I would serve until my term ends. So, as far as I’m concerned, I’m still here for the people,” said Moon Reynolds.

Bowers said he plans to speak more about the race today and Cobb said he would support a recount honoring whatever the results show.