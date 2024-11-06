Specialized Hospice Care Program Honors and Supports Veterans Facing Terminal Illness

In Southwest Virginia, a quarter of people with a terminal illness is a veteran, a statistic that highlights the unique challenges many former service members face in their final days.

In response to this, several specialized hospice programs in the region have been developed to offer care that specifically addresses the needs of veterans as they navigate the end-of-life journey.

For many veterans, the experience of facing terminal illness is compounded by the physical and emotional toll of their military service, particularly conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety.

Social worker Heidi Morris, who works with Carilion Hospice in Franklin County, explains that end-of-life care for veterans requires an approach tailored to these unique struggles. “A lot of times, we see some of those issues come out at end of life, like PTSD, sometimes suicidal ideation at the end of life, which is why it’s so important for our staff and our team to have the specialized training we need to meet those needs,” Morris says.

The We Honor Veterans program, created through a partnership between the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, encourages hospice centers to offer a heightened level of care for veterans.

Across Southwest Virginia, multiple hospice programs have achieved the highest level of recognition—Level 5—demonstrating their commitment to providing veterans with the best possible care.

One such program is based in Franklin County.

Despite its size, Carilion Hospice in Franklin County has earned a five-star status for its exceptional veteran services, an achievement that Billie Stockton, a veteran and volunteer with the program, is especially proud of. “I think it’s awesome to have a five-star program in a small town like Rocky Mount. The whole county of Franklin has about 50,000 people, so to have this kind of program here is a great honor,” Stockton says.

Stockton, who has been volunteering with the We Honor Veterans program at Carilion for 6 years, sometimes spends up to two hours visiting patients, offering support in a variety of ways, from providing companionship to helping with daily tasks around the house. “I’m always willing to give, whether I receive anything or not, as long as I’m giving and helping someone else along the way,” Stockton says. His role is not just about helping around the home—Carilion also hosts special ceremonies, such as pinning events, to honor veterans in hospice care.

During these pinning ceremonies, veterans are presented with a certificate, a U.S. flag, and a special pin that symbolizes their service. “We present them with a certificate, we also present them with a flag that has ‘Thank You Veteran,’ and this is what we call a pinning ceremony. We would pin this somewhere on their clothes, on the lapel or wherever, and it has an honor veteran flag on it and a United States flag on it,” Stockton explains. These ceremonies are deeply meaningful moments for both the veterans and their families, offering a heartfelt recognition of their service.

Franklin County is home to more than 2,000 veterans, and Carilion Hospice is working to ensure that more of them are aware of the services available through the We Honor Veterans program. Whether as patients or volunteers, veterans in the region are encouraged to learn more about the program and how it can provide them with the care and recognition they deserve during their final days.

As more veterans seek out specialized hospice care, these programs across Southwest Virginia continue to offer a compassionate, respectful environment for those who served.

