Ceremonies mark Veterans Day across the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Veterans Day is this Monday, and several events are taking place in Southwest Virginia, starting with the Virginia Veterans Parade this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. in downtown Roanoke.

About 6,000 people from all over are expected from Salem to the New River Valley.

There are about 60 participants in this year’s parade, including many bands and the Junior ROTC.

You can even meet some Veterans before the parade kicks off at Market Square.

Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Vice President Travis Light, an Airforce veteran, said it means a lot to host this event and honor Veterans.

“We love doing it. We spend a good amount of time throughout the year putting it together. I love seeing the Veteran’s smiles, and when you have young people really engaged with the men and women that have served our country, it’s just good to see the gratitude in their face,” said Light.

Again, the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. starting on Jefferson Street.

You can watch the Virginia Veterans Parade on WSLS starting at 11 a.m.

In Vinton, there are 100 American flags on display at the War Memorial to honor loved ones who served in the military called the Field of Honor.

You can purchase a flag to remember someone who served in the military.

Vinton Mayor Brad Gross purchased four flags for his Veteran friends and family.

“It means a lot to me personally. I’m a Veteran, and so I certainly have a special place in my heart for veterans and for people who are willing to serve our nation, and so I’m very moved by our field of honor here in the Town of Vinton,” said Gross.

The display will be at the War Memorial until Nov. 16 and you can still purchase a flag. Vinton is also hosting a Field of Honor Celebration on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

There are also other Veterans Day events taking place in Southwest Virginia.

In Franklin County on Veterans Day, there is a ceremony taking place at the Franklin County Veterans’ Park in Rocky Mount at 11 a.m.

There is also an NRCC Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at NRCC’s campus in Dublin.

At the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, there is a ceremony taking place at 11 a.m.

There are also several events on Monday taking place at the Appomattox Court House starting at 9:30 a.m.