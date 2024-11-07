Fundraiser honors Serenity Hawley on anniversary of her death

Thursday marks one year since the death of Serenity Hawley, one of two teenagers found dead in a Blacksburg parking garage on November 7, 2023. Her family has said the incident was a murder-suicide.

BLACKSBURG, VA – Thursday marks one year since the death of Serenity Hawley, one of two teenagers found dead in a Blacksburg parking garage on November 7, 2023. Her family has said the incident was a murder-suicide.

To honor her memory, Your Pie Pizza in Blacksburg is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) of the New River Valley.

Recommended Videos

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 20% of all sales at Your Pie will go to the WRC.

Additional donations collected throughout the day will also support the center’s work providing vital services to victims of domestic violence and others in need.

Serenity, who worked at Your Pie, is remembered by those who knew her for her bright personality and strong work ethic. The fundraiser aims to raise awareness of the important services the WRC provides to the local community.

Event Details:

Date: November 7, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Your Pie Pizza, 608 University City Blvd, Blacksburg, VA