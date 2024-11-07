Highly anticipated resort, Caesars Virginia, announces opening date

DANVILLE, Va.- Caesars Virginia has announced their official opening for their resort in Danville, which will welcome its first guests beginning at noon on Dec. 12, 2024.

The 587,000 square foot casino resort will have a host of amenities, including a gaming space, a 320-room hotel tower, spa services, a pool, and multiple options for dining.

Ramsay’s Kitchen, the newest restaurant by famed multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, will also open its doors, as well as the 500 Block Food Hall by local restauranteur Steve Parry and local developer Rick Barker, and multiple bars and lounges.

“We have worked diligently on creating a world-class resort that will offer all the luxurious and modern amenities expected from Caesars that will also serve as an economic driver for Danville and the surrounding region through employment and tourism,” said Barron Fuller, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment. “We’re so proud of Caesars Virginia and look forward to welcoming guests on Dec. 12.”

Since the temporary Danville Casino opening in May 2023, $66 million has been paid to the City of Danville and The Commonwealth in gaming taxes.

More details are planned to be released for opening festivities and will be announced at a later date. For more info, click here.