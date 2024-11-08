Two killed in wrong-way crash on US-460 in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on US 460 near the Candler’s Mountain Road exit in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., Lynchburg Police were alerted to a wrong-way driver heading eastbound in the westbound lanes. The driver then collided head-on with another vehicle, leading to both their own death and the death of the other driver.

Both individuals were the only ones in their respective vehicles, authorities said.

The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to it is urged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department’s non-emergency number at 434-847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app on mobile devices, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.

“The Lynchburg Police Department extends its condolences to the families affected by this tragic incident,” the police department said.