Vice Mayor Joe Cobb leading race for Roanoke Mayor as of Friday night

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Joe Cobb (D) is projected to win Roanoke’s mayoral race, defeating Stephanie Moon (I) and David Bowers (R). (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Vice Mayor Joe Cobb is now leading the race for Roanoke Mayor as of Friday night he is up 46 votes over Republican Candidate David Bowers.

This development comes after Bowers declared victory Tuesday night. Bowers had the lead by 19 Votes on election night, but over 1200 provisional and absentee votes are in the process of being counted.

Cobb said in a statement Friday:

“While today’s ballot count indicates a small lead, I want to remind everyone that the election results are not yet final and won’t be until all votes have been counted and the election is certified by the electoral board on November 15.”

