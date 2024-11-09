“I’m a grateful American and I want them to know,” Celebrity Gary Sinise makes surprise visit to VMI

Lexington – A celebrity surprise in Lexington Friday as Gary Sinise, perhaps best known for his role in the movie Forrest Gump as Lt. Dan, surprised cadets at Virginia Military Institute on post, making an appearance for their Founder’s Day celebration.

10 News was there and got the chance to sit down with Sinise for an interview before the parade. This was his first visit to VMI, a trip he said he wanted to make for quite some time.

“I’ve been wanting to come for a long time, and I got invited to come, jumped at the chance to accept the invitation and come to speak to the core and for the foundation event tonight. It’s great to be here on Founders Day,” Sinise said.

Despite his Hollywood accolades and appearances in many feature films, Sinise is also well known for his charity work for veterans. Sinise established the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011, expanding upon his personal efforts to support the U.S. Military. For over 40 years Sinise has stood as an advocate of America’s servicemen and women. His work began in the 1980s with support of Vietnam Veterans and continued into the 90s through his support and work with the Disabled American Veterans organization. His portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the landmark film Forrest Gump formed a lasting connection with the military that Sinise has continued to build upon.

“I want men and women who serve our country to know that someone like me is out there to be their advocate,” Sinise told 10 News. “I’m a grateful American and I want them to know.”

Founders Day Celebrations are one of the oldest traditions at Virginia Military Institute. This year VMI is celebrating the 185th anniversary of its founding.

“VMI being 185 years old and all the veterans that have been through here it’s definitely today’s a chance to remember them and reflect on VMI’s history,” said Noah Broski, a Rat at VMI.

The cadets, staff and the community gathered for the annual Founders Day Parade on post.

“We get to do a parade today which is pretty cool. We have the cannons firing. It’s a unique celebration at VMI that other schools don’t get to do” Broski said.

The morning began with the Rat Olympics, a milestone in the first-year student’s career.

Rat Olympics is the culmination of Rat Challenge, the 10-week physical fitness program. Events at Rat Olympics include rock climbing, and indoor and outdoor obstacle courses and more.

Sinise joined Maj. Gen Cedric Wins as a special guest for the parade and addressed the crowd, enthusiastically letting VMI cadets know that Lt. Dan went to VMI.

Sinise served as the Keynote speaker Institute Society Dinner, which wraps up Friday’s celebrations of Founders Day. It’s the VMI Foundation’s annual celebration of those alumni and friends who are leaders in support of the Institute and the Corps of Cadets in Marshall Hall.

Sinise said he planned to talk about the work his foundation does and show his appreciation for those who serve.

“I’m just going to share a little bit of my story and how I got involved so heavily with supporting the military over the year. I have a lot of veterans in my family. I’m going to share a little of that family history and make sure that everybody out there knows that I appreciate good leaders and people that have served. I’m glad to be here in person” Sinise said.