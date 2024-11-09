Roanoke Police searching for suspect after fatal hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was killed after a hit-and-run late Friday night, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on the 4300 block of Williamson Road Northwest around 11:11 p.m. on Friday. Officers then found a man with critical injuries. Sadly, he died at the scene.

RPD is asking businesses and residences along Williamson Road from Epperley Avenue to Hershberger Road NW to check security camera systems for any footage between 11:10 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. Anyone with footage is asked to contact RPD at 540-344-6681.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.