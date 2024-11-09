Skip to main content
Roanoke Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was shot and killed in Roanoke early Saturday morning, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to a local hospital after reports of a man being dropped off with gunshot wounds. Sadly, the man died despite attempted life-saving measures.

Authorities have determined the crime occurred in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest. The suspect has not yet been identified. Roanoke Police have asked that if you have any information on this incident, that you call police at 540-344-8500 or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 274637, and start your message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent.

We will update you with new information as it becomes available.

