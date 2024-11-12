53-year-old Hiker dies after suffering cardiac arrest on Blue Ridge Parkway

MONTEBELLO, Va. – A 53-year-old hiker from India is dead after he suffered from cardiac arrest while hiking on the Humpback Rocks trail.

According to the National Parks Service dispatchers received a report of a visitor suffering from cardiac arrest Monday at 3:22 p.m.

Upon arrival rangers and local first responders found Sharath Jois, of Mysore, India receiving CPR from hikers on the scene.

According to the NPS Jois died at the scene. No additional details have been made available at this time.