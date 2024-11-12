Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

53-year-old Hiker dies after suffering cardiac arrest on Blue Ridge Parkway

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Blue Ridge Parkway, Nelson County
No description found

MONTEBELLO, Va. – A 53-year-old hiker from India is dead after he suffered from cardiac arrest while hiking on the Humpback Rocks trail.

According to the National Parks Service dispatchers received a report of a visitor suffering from cardiac arrest Monday at 3:22 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival rangers and local first responders found Sharath Jois, of Mysore, India receiving CPR from hikers on the scene.

According to the NPS Jois died at the scene. No additional details have been made available at this time.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos