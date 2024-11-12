Man arrested after assaulting bystanders at auto store in Botetourt Co, according to BCSO

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a felonious assault investigation after an incident at an Advanced Auto Parts in Daleville on Saturday.

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of a physical altercation at the Advanced Auto Parts store in the 1500 block of Roanoke Road.

The initial call reported of two men in a fight in the parking lot of the auto store. Shortly after the argument escalated and one of the men began to assault bystanders in the parking lot.

BCSO said when officers arrived on scene they quickly identified the suspect and detained him. Officers also found a victim who was suffering from severe lacerations to the head. Personnel transported the victim to the hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Horne of Roanoke and he has been charged with the following:

(2) Malicious Wounding

Assault and Battery

Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to the case or who may have also witnessed the incident is asked to contact Deputy Benoit at 540-928-2200.