New army ROTC program coming to Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. – A new Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program is headed to Roanoke College.

It will be part of the New River Valley Battalion of Cadets and will be offered to Maroons in the 2025 academic year.

Although it’s a four-year program, it’s also open to sophomore or even junior students. The ROTC program will serve as a concentration that can be combined with a traditional academic major at the school.

Military science courses will be taught on campus at Roanoke College by instructors provided by the Army, with ROTC cadets from Roanoke College and Radford University participating in joint weekly training exercises and shared instruction sessions.

ROTC courses include:

Critical thinking

Personal development

Leadership development

Analytical thinking

Troop leading procedures

Army problem-solving

Cadets will also have a chance to develop leadership skills and hone their skills.

Students can graduate as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army or as a second lieutenant through a curriculum that builds leadership and management skills. ROTC members may also receive financial support and scholarships from the U.S. Army to assist with educational costs.

“The program emphasizes personal integrity, goal setting, ethical decision-making and mission accomplishment. ROTC also offers field training, such as rappelling, land navigation and marksmanship, while increasing self-confidence, discipline and physical stamina,” Roanoke College said. “ROTC also offers the opportunity to serve the nation or the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

If you’re interested in Roanoke College’s new ROTC program, please contact Damon Daniels, the school’s new military support and recruitment coordinator, at 540-444-0774 or daniels@roanoke.edu.

For more information, click here.