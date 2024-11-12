Public hearing set for future of Body Camp Elementary in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A public hearing is taking place about Body Camp Elementary, a former school in Bedford County that was sold to a regional internet provider called Zitel.

The Bedford County Planning Commission is meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss approving a special use permit, a zoning ordinance, Zitel needs to convert the school into its headquarters.

Bedford County sold Body Camp Elementary in July. Before that, it sat vacant for about nine years. Community members said this was the first integrated school in the county.

While Zitel bought Body Camp Elementary School earlier this year, the sale is contingent on the internet company receiving the special use permit. If it doesn’t get the permit, the sale does not go through. The Board of Supervisors will later vote on the special use application in December.

Zitel said it will convert the former Body Camp Elementary into its headquarters, which has many community members upset.

Co-founder Joy Powers with the Bedford Community Coalition said many people wanted the school to be turned into a community center. If the county won’t do that, they’re asking all options to be considered.

“If it’s not gonna be a community center, then let’s actually list the property with a realtor. Let’s look for community-oriented buyers for this property. That’s something that the county did not do before the sale. They didn’t work to find an appropriate buyer for the site. They did the legally required minimum,” said Powers.

Powers said she will speak at Tuesday night’s public hearing.

Zitel Chief Operating Officer Rodney Gray said the company will also use the headquarters as a job training site and a vocational school. He said they will provide jobs for the area as well.

Gray said this was always the intention for the space.

“We become partners of the community. We don’t just come in here and use this space,” said Gray.

Polly Crowder, who attended Body Camp, said this does not change her mind.

“I really just think that it’s something they’re saying to make us feel better, but I really don’t think so. So far he hasn’t talked with us to see what we want. It would be better if they ask us what we want,” said Crowder.

Gray said the company plans on having a plaque and memorial garden outside the school that tells people know Body Camp Elementary was the first integrated school in Bedford County.