Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Radford University creates new Tartan Transfer Program

The program aims to keep western Virginians in the region

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Radford University , Transfer Program, Western Virginia
Radford University sign (WSLS 10)

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University leaders have started a program to educate and keep Western Virginians in the region.

With the university’s new Tartan Transfer Program, potential students now have a direct pipeline from the local community colleges to Radford University.

Recommended Videos

Tonight on 10 News, learn how the program will ease the transfer process for students while also keeping education affordable for families.

“We joined the commonwealth of Virginia in trying to avoid a brain drain from the state and we are doing our part through this Tartan transfer because we are committed to keeping students local,” said Dr. Danette Gomez Beane, the vice president for enrollment management and strategic communication for Radford University. “We want those folks to stay here and activate this community and to give back their talents and grow their own hometowns.”

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Thomas Mundy headshot

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos