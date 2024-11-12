Radford University creates new Tartan Transfer Program

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University leaders have started a program to educate and keep Western Virginians in the region.

With the university’s new Tartan Transfer Program, potential students now have a direct pipeline from the local community colleges to Radford University.

“We joined the commonwealth of Virginia in trying to avoid a brain drain from the state and we are doing our part through this Tartan transfer because we are committed to keeping students local,” said Dr. Danette Gomez Beane, the vice president for enrollment management and strategic communication for Radford University. “We want those folks to stay here and activate this community and to give back their talents and grow their own hometowns.”