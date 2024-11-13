Excitement builds as Market on Melrose brings fresh produce and jobs to the community

ROANOKE, Va. – Later Wednesday morning, Market on Melrose is finally opening in Northwest Roanoke, an area known as a local food desert.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is taking place at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, which you will be able to watch live on anywhere you stream WSLS 10!

“It feels great we are very excited. It’s just a pleasure to be able to be a part of this and to do this for this community,” said Goodwill’s Director of Business Services Amanda Napier.

The grocery store is a partnership between Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and the City of Roanoke and is set to provide $10 million in COVID-era funding.

It will have many name-brand items, fresh meat and produce.

Many residents are excited about Market on Melrose.

“It would be pretty helpful to have a little more fresh food out and about being closer and some people not having to walk all the way to the grocery store,” said resident Jacob Ewing.

About 40 people have been hired at the Market on Melrose, including half from the Northwest Roanoke area.

Destiny Kenney will work at the store as a cashier.

“This neighborhood needs a grocery store. It’s very convenient for people that don’t have transportation so they can make dinners for the holidays or whenever they need to make dinners or even on Sundays when they don’t have transportation,” said Kenney.

This Saturday, Market on Melrose is hosting a community event with activities for kids and tasty treats for adults.