New Crystal Spring Tower to expand healthcare services at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – A new addition to the Star City skyline is on the horizon, as Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital unveils progress on its Crystal Spring Tower.

The $500 million expansion will serve as the new home for Carilion Clinic’s Cardiovascular Institute, an expanded emergency department and additional trauma services.

“It’s a very exciting space where we get to bring together all of our cardiovascular subspecialties,” said Dr. Jason Foerst, the medical director of Carilion’s structural heart and valve program.

The 500,000-square-foot tower also includes additional trauma bays and an expanded emergency department, designed to streamline staff workflow and enhance patient experience.

“We are adding additional treatment rooms in hopes that we can really meet the needs of our patients in a more time-efficient manner,” said Wrenn Brendel, the senior director of emergency departments.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The tower will include upgraded and state-of-the-art technology.

“I think this technology is going to allow us to take leaps forward,” said Dr. Joshua Adams, the director of the Carilion Clinic Aortic Center and the chief of aortic and endovascular surgery.

As the region’s only Level 1 trauma center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital treats 6,000 trauma patients each year, with half of them being transferred from smaller healthcare facilities in the area. The expansion includes a second helipad to help cut down on treatment times and improve patient outcomes.

“Minutes matter. And so it was worth the investment for our community and for our patients to add the second helipad,” said Krista Henderson, senior director of patient transportation and Life-Guard.

“Really, we’re talking about access and quick access to the care that they need. So that we, as a trauma program, as a cardiovascular institution, we can increase that access and make it more efficient care,” added Dan Freeman, senior director of trauma programs.

The expanded emergency department is set to open this spring, while the full opening of the Crystal Spring Tower is anticipated in the summer of 2025.