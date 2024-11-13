Pulaski County Administrator facing assault charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet is facing a Class 1 misdemeanor assault and battery charge, according to online court records.

According to the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System, Sweet is charged in connection to an alleged incident that occurred on September 21, 2024.

The criminal complaint was filed by a citizen in Montgomery County General District Court on November 11.

10 News reached out to Sweet who provided this statement:

“Although I have not yet been provided with the allegation at this time, I understand that I have been accused of simple assault. I contend that I am innocent of this claim and once I am apprised of the allegation, I look forward to defending my innocence in court if necessary.”

Court records show Sweet was released on summons. An arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 3.