Updates on Roanoke City Schools construction projects

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City schools are celebrating an exciting future.

Their new administration building, the Booker T. Washington Community Empowerment and Education Center, will officially open in July.

That’s according to a presentation by Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins.

The building will serve as a welcome center for families and host academic workshops in the summer.

Perkins also provided an update on the plan to move into the new headquarters, the William B. Robertson administration building, which is being built in the former Roanoke Times office building.

Perkins says the goal is for a complete move-in by March.