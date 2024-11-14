Bedford County crash leaves 30-year-old man dead

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old man was killed in a Bedford County crash on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.
It happened at about 9 p.m. on Bold Branch Road, not far from Blue Sky Drive.
Authorities said Tyrin Deshane Martin, of Bedford, was driving south in a Chevrolet C-15 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree
State troopers report that he died at the scene.
At this time, it is unclear what might have led to the crash but the crash remains under investigation.