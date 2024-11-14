Skip to main content
Bedford County crash leaves 30-year-old man dead

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old man was killed in a Bedford County crash on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on Bold Branch Road, not far from Blue Sky Drive.

Authorities said Tyrin Deshane Martin, of Bedford, was driving south in a Chevrolet C-15 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree

State troopers report that he died at the scene.

At this time, it is unclear what might have led to the crash but the crash remains under investigation.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

