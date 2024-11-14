Holiday events kick off at River Ridge

LYNCHBURG, Va – Holiday celebrations are getting underway across the region, and River Ridge in Lynchburg is planning several events for Christmas, beginning with the tree lighting and a visit from Santa tomorrow night.

Guest will once again, get a chance to meet the jolly old elf ... Enjoy live carols from the Liberty Christian Academy choir along with free refreshments.

“We’ve been hard at work here, um it’s always a great time for the community of the area just to come in to check out the holiday décor,” said Lj Nadal, the marketing manager for River Ridge “I’m looking forward to a lot of the stuff, there’s a lot to do and obviously people need to get shopping done.” Ice-skating at river ridge is also back for a second year. The rink opens next Friday, November 22nd

The ice rink will also have themed nights with $12 skating. Mondays are ugly Christmas sweater nights, Tuesdays are Frozen nights, and Wednesdays are Elf and Reindeer nights.

Santa meet and greets are available on multiple different days from November 15 – December 24. Reservations are not required but are encouraged.

There will also be sensory-friendly Santa hours on December 4 and 14 at 8:30 AM with reduced lights and sounds.

For more information on all the events, visit River Edge’s website.