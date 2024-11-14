LIST: Find your local Salvation Army Angel Tree program

Angel Trees will soon be going up all across Southwest and Central Virginia, full of angels holding the wishlists of children and seniors who may go without presents if it wasn’t for the program.

If you want to adopt an angel, you can find localities across the region below:

WSLS 10 will be taking part in the Red Kettle campaign Dec. 6 at the Valley View WalMart in Roanoke.

See you favorite WSLS 10 talent and make a donation to the Salvation Army of Roanoke to help them reach their $150k goal which supports their mission and programming throughout the year.

All donations stay local.

Want to help your community and become a bell ringer? You and your family can sign up to ring for your local Salvation Army branch at a location near you.

Sign up here https://www.registertoring.com/