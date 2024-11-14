Love on the Fast Track: LGBTQ Weddings Surge Before Inauguration Day

SALEM, VA – In a country where politics often divides, reverend Emily Sheppard is choosing to unite.

“Even though there is some unseen support, there is support,” Sheppard said.

Since Donald Trump’s election, many LGBTQ couples have worried about a more conservative Supreme Court. Some fear their right to marry could be overturned.

“Right now, queer couples are protected under the law and have the rights and privileges that come with marriage. However, there are folks who are concerned that those laws may change,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard tells 10 News there’s been an influx of LGBTQ couples wanting to get married before Trump’s inauguration.

“They think that perhaps while they’re protected under those laws, they should go ahead and get married if they plan to do so,” she said.

That’s where Sheppard comes in.

“I put out a post on Facebook offering to provide a wedding service for any couple, queer couples in particular, who feel like they need an expedited timeline,” she said.

She’s not alone. All across the country, pastors, photographers, bakers, and more are coming together to help LGBTQ couples get married before the new year.

“To see the community come in on that too is really great because that’s what my personal charge as a minister means to me, it’s coming together with the community and seeing how we can help with,” she said.

But the Christian community, has often been at odds with the idea of gay marriage - making Sheppard’s move a bold one.

“What was it like to put that out there, where does your church stand on this?” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman asked.

“There is personal risk to make such a public stance. I can’t speak on behalf of my church, but I can say as an ally to the queer community, to be an ally in action does come with personal risk. I think that we talk a lot about how to be an ally, and to help different communities but when it’s time to put it into action, that’s when some risk can come in,” Sheppard said.

She’s already received messages asking for her help.

“When the time comes to show that support, people do step up and there is a community, and really stick together,” she said.