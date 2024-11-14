Man gets 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended for 2022 Lynchburg stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man will spend two decades behind bars for slitting a man’s throat and stabbing him in the chest in 2022 in Lynchburg, according to Bethany Harrison, the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Wednesday, Nery Duban Escobar Torres was handed a 40-year prison sentence, with 20 years suspended in connection with the Oct. 2022 incident.

Authorities said it happened in downtown Lynchburg and stemmed from an unproved attack on the victim, who Torres knew. When officers with the Lynchburg Police Department arrived on scene, they found a victim lying unconscious in the entryway of an apartment building with a severe cut to the neck and a stab wound to the chest.

As Officer Massie was helping the victim, he saw Torres walking toward him and the victim with a knife in his hand. He was covered in blood and was taken into custody soon after, authorities said. While in custody, Torres confessed to “cutting the victim.”

“An eye witness to the attack reported that the assault was sudden and unprovoked. Other witnesses on scene observed seeing, and even photographing, Escobar Torres hanging out of a window screaming at the victim as the victim collapsed in the doorway to the apartment building. The victim survived the severe wounds thanks to the life-saving aid rendered by Officer Massie,” a press release from the office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lynchburg said.

On July 9, 2024, Torres pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding in relation to the stabbing.

Authorities said he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding as opposed to attempted murder due to the fact that aggravated malicious wounding carries a higher punishment range of 20 years to life, whereas attempted degree murder carries a 2-year to 10-year sentencing range.