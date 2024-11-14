Two charged with “Possession with intent to sell” after Henry County drug bust

HENRY CO., Va. – A man and a woman have been arrested and charged with Possession with intent to sell after an illegal narcotics seizure in Henry County.

According to the HCSO officers successfully executed a narcotic search warrant at an apartment located on Foxtree Drive which resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

All items that were seized are consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics and the suspects, 34-year-old Trey Severt and 34-year-old Cheree Dalton, have been charged with the following:



Severt:

Possession with intent to sell schedule I/II drug (suspected methamphetamine)

Dalton:

Possession with intent to sell schedule I/II drug (suspected methamphetamine)

Misdemeanor fail to appear- City of Martinsville

Felony probation violation- Franklin Co.

Severt is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond. Dalton is being held in the Martinsville City Jail with no bond.

According to authorities Severt is on probation for the following offenses: