God's Pit Crew to bring Christmas to Helene victims

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Helene, Holidays, Christmas, Charity, Danville

DANVILLE, Va – As the holiday season approaches, recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene are still ongoing in western North Carolina.

Danville-based organization Gods Pit Crew is raising money to comfort people impacted by the storm during the holidays as they continue to rebuild.

The nonprofit is sending a holiday relief mission to not only continue to help distribute supplies and clean homes but to deliver toys to families and kids in need.

“We’re gonna be collecting toys and taking tractor-trailer loads of toys to the people that have lost everything a little later in December, so you know this is only the beginning of our response, we’ve committed to building new homes for people,” said Jarrett Johnson – head of creative services for Gods Pit Crew.

God’s Pit Crew is currently taking monetary donations to purchase at least two tractor-trailers of new toys for hurricane survivors through December 3rd.

More information about God’s Pit Crew and how to donate or get involved can be found here.

Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

