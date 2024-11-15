Governor Glenn Youngkin provides update on recovery efforts from Tropical Storm Helene’s impact

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin said that while the total cost of Tropical Storm Helene’s impact on Virginia won’t be fully determined until next month, relief efforts are well underway and showing progress.

Youngkin highlighted that residents are gradually moving toward recovery, with an emphasis on accelerating aid distribution and debris removal in some of the hardest-hit areas, including southwest Virginia.

“There is a real sense of thankfulness that people are on the road to recovery, but there’s also a question of how quickly aid can I receive my aid,” Youngkin said.

Currently, Claytor Lake has completed about 10% of its debris removal, with expectations that this will pick up speed as assessments continue to determine the amount of remaining work.

More than $10 million in individual assistance has been issued so far, with over 10,000 applications processed. However, Youngkin noted challenges in reaching out to some applicants for additional information.

Residents are encouraged to visit FEMA’s website or their nearest disaster recovery center to apply for assistance before the December 2 deadline.

Youngkin also plans to join a call with the White House next week to provide a final assessment of the damages. He expressed optimism that Congress would extend substantial federal support.

“I am optimistic that the federal government and the support from the federal government is going to be extensive and then the state will step back and see what we need to do,” Youngkin said.

Nearly seven weeks since the storm, communities across Virginia are beginning to see a path to recovery. Youngkin reassured residents of his commitment to hastening the process.

“This team has been working very hard but they also know I’m behind pushing them very hard to go faster,” he said.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Galax, Giles County and Tazewell will permanently close on Nov. 16. However you do not have to visit a DRC to to register with FEMA.