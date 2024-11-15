Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Salvation Army Launching Red Kettle Campaign at Rail Yard Dawgs Game Friday night

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

Tags: Angel Tree, Salvation Army

ROANOKE, Va. – Ringing in the Holiday season, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is officially launching its Red Kettle Campaign Friday night at the Rail Yard Dawgs game at the Berglund Center.

Captain Matt Trantham will drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. at the start of the hockey game.

Red kettles will be set up throughout with the hope fans will not only donate to the cause but sign up to volunteer as a bell ringer.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Red Kettle goal is $150,000 which will support their community programs.

WSLS is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and will be volunteering as bell ringers on Dec. 6 at the Valley View Walmart.

For more information, you can go here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Rachel Lucas headshot

Watch Rachel anchor weekdays during 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Rachel also specializes in health reporting and provides daily reports during HealthWatch. A Southwest Virginia native, Rachel takes pride in covering local news for the place she calls home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos