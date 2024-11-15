WATCH: Salvation Army Launching Red Kettle Campaign at Rail Yard Dawgs Game Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Ringing in the Holiday season, the Salvation Army of Roanoke is officially launching its Red Kettle Campaign Friday night at the Rail Yard Dawgs game at the Berglund Center.

Captain Matt Trantham will drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. at the start of the hockey game.

Red kettles will be set up throughout with the hope fans will not only donate to the cause but sign up to volunteer as a bell ringer.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Red Kettle goal is $150,000 which will support their community programs.

WSLS is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and will be volunteering as bell ringers on Dec. 6 at the Valley View Walmart.

For more information, you can go here.