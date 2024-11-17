Black Dog Salvage hosts Dog Bowl Market

ROANOKE, Va. – There was plenty of fun to be had today in Roanoke for Back Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market.

The event featured vendors selling all sorts of items like tye dye shirts, greek foods, and unique gifts that fit with the store’s theme.

Owner and founder Mike Whiteside says it was a great place to get holiday shopping started.

“It’s time to start giving it’s time to start gifting so start’chya Christmas season early. A lot of stuff that you haven’t seen before and you can take it home with you.” Mike Whiteside, co-owner and founder of Black Dog Salvage

This event goes on the third Sunday of every month, and of course, pets are welcome to tag along!