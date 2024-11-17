FEMA continuing to offer recovery assistance in Southwest Virginia

The deadline to apply for assistance after Helene is quickly approaching; it’s December 12.

While three FEMA disaster recovery centers in our region have now closed, but five others in Virginia remain open.

The Galax, Pembroke, and Tazewell locations shut down Saturday evening.

However, FEMA says that disaster survivors who want to apply for aid can visit any location to get assistance, and they shouldn’t be discouraged if their initial application is denied.

“A lot of times folks leave off something on the application process, a very simple overlook. they go in and they let folks know what’s going on we’ll have someone there at the disaster recovery center look it over for you, resubmit it for you right there on the spot and a lot of times that’s all that was.” Trey Paul, FEMA media relations specialist

Disaster recovery centers remain open in Wytheville, Independence, Marion, Damascus, and Duffield.