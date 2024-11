ROANOKE, Va. – Forecasting for an entire season is very difficult, and it’s no secret that it lacks the skill of a day-to-day forecast.

That said, there are three reasons why we issue this outlook every year.

It’s the number one question we get from July! We’ve found an approach that’s worked (for the most part) over the past several years. This helps people plan ahead for their businesses and/or homes.

Whenever winter weather - be it snow, ice, or cold - becomes impactful, we will issue Weather Authority Alert Days to get you ahead of any inclement, inconvenient, and/or dangerous weather.