Search warrant executed in Pittsylvania County in connection with missing persons investigation

46-year-old Soledad Najera has been missing since 2016

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing person, Crime, Pittsylvania County
Photo of Soledad Najera.. (Copyright 2024 by Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A search warrant was executed at a residence and a business located on Moorefield Bridge Road in furtherance of an ongoing missing persons investigation of Soledad Najera, The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Najera has been missing since March 21, 2016 and the PCSO said that it hoped that the search by law enforcement would help identity any evidence that may lead investigators to the whereabouts of Najera.

According to authorities Najera is originally from Durango, Mexico and attended the Sacred Heart Catholic.

Multiple agencies are involved in this investigation, including:

  • The FBI
  • Virginia State Police
  • Danville Police Department
  • Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pittsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
  • Pittsylvania County Public Safety
  • Virginia Department of Corrections
  • Virginia Department of Emergency Management

If you have any information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Soledad, please contact Investigator Chaney at 434-432-7840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

