Search warrant executed in Pittsylvania County in connection with missing persons investigation

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A search warrant was executed at a residence and a business located on Moorefield Bridge Road in furtherance of an ongoing missing persons investigation of Soledad Najera, The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Najera has been missing since March 21, 2016 and the PCSO said that it hoped that the search by law enforcement would help identity any evidence that may lead investigators to the whereabouts of Najera.

According to authorities Najera is originally from Durango, Mexico and attended the Sacred Heart Catholic.

Multiple agencies are involved in this investigation, including:

The FBI

Virginia State Police

Danville Police Department

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Pittsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Pittsylvania County Public Safety

Virginia Department of Corrections

Virginia Department of Emergency Management

If you have any information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Soledad, please contact Investigator Chaney at 434-432-7840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.