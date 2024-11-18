Shop Williamson Road Weeks begins Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Local Businesses on Williamson Road are showing the community the best they have to offer during Shop Williamson Road Weeks.

For the next two weeks, several of the businesses on the corridor will showcase their best fare, products and services to try and grow their businesses.

“It is tough to be a business owner right now. But we want to support our businesses because they are gems and they have a lot to offer,” Valerie Brown, Executive Director of The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association, said.

Not only are you experiencing their best, but you can also get the chance to win some pretty cool prizes.

Just go to one of the participating businesses, they will give you a passport and each time you visit you will get a stamp.

At the end of the two weeks, you can turn in your passport for a chance to win a $500 travel voucher that you can use for any domestic flight.

Some businesses participating include K&W Cafeteria, Culture Ethic Shop, Sweet P’s Ice Cream, Pho Vietnam and more.

The list of participating businesses include: