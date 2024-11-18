University of Lynchburg assault under investigation, victim reports being punched

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an incident at the University of Lynchburg that may have involved a knife.

On Sunday evening at about 8:30 p.m., Lynchburg Police received a report about a possible malicious wounding with a victim claiming that a suspect had punched her in the head several times.

The victim, who had a small scratch on her forehead, reported that although she didn’t see a knife, she believes one may have been used after feeling blood from the scratch. Authorities said she was conscious and alert and didn’t want to be taken to a hospital for further medical treatment.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and red shoes.

Based on the information gathered, the Lynchburg Police Department has determined that this incident does not meet the criteria for malicious wounding.

The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to it is urged to contact the Lynchburg Police Department’s non-emergency number at 434-847-1602 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app on mobile devices, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.

