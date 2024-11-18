Skip to main content
Wythe County deputies searching for woman who allegedly set another woman on fire

Authorities said the victim was flown to a specialized medical facility for treatment

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Wythe County, Crime
Savannah Renee Adams (Wythe County Sheriff's Office)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman suspected of setting another woman on fire on Sunday.

When deputies arrived at a home on Ramsey Mountain Road in Max Meadows for the emergency call, they found the victim with severe burns covering most of her body. She was flown to a specialized medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

The woman and witnesses identified the suspect as Savannah Renee Adams.

Authorities said Adams fled from the scene in a silver 2004 Dodge Neon. She has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and felonious assault.

If you have any information regarding Adams’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.

Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

