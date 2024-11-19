Lynchburg Police seek suspect in Dash Food Mart armed robbery

Lynchburg Police are searching for the a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at Dash Food Mart.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a reported armed robbery at the Dash Food Mart in Lynchburg.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 11:30 p.m. Officers reviewed security footage from inside the store, but couldn’t confirm the suspect’s appearance due to the quality of the video, according to authorities.

Recommended Videos

Witnesses said the suspect was a tall male who was dressed entirely in black clothing and wearing a face mask at the time of the robbery.

“The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating the incident and working to gather additional evidence to identify the individual responsible. LPD Emergency Communications did not receive a phone call reporting this incident,” police said.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.