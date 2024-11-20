Roanoke County supervisors pass ordinance restricting vape shops near schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Concerned by the rising prevalence of vaping among students, Roanoke County officials have passed a new ordinance aimed at limiting the proximity of vape and smoke shops to schools.

The ordinance, approved Tuesday by a 4-1 vote during a public hearing, prohibits new vape and smoke shops from opening within 1,000 feet of any middle or high school. The measure comes amid efforts by the school division to combat nicotine use, including the installation of vape detectors in schools.

“We’re sending a message that our students will hear,” Martha Hooker said.

The public hearing featured emotional appeals from community members, including school officials concerned about students’ access to vaping products.

Roanoke County Schools' Tammy Newcomb spoke on some of the alarming data the division is looking at.

“I stopped to get gas last week and I couldn’t believe it when I looked across the street and yet another vape and tobacco store has opened. Data indicates that students in our area are using vape products nearly seven times more than their peers in other high schools of Roanoke County,” Newcomb said.

However, the ordinance does include significant loopholes. Businesses with an ABC license can still sell nicotine and vape products, and existing shops near schools will not be impacted.

Supervisor Paul Mahoney cast the lone vote against the measure, questioning its effectiveness.

“We have an ordinance that restricts you to 1,000 ft but I drive down the road, outside of that 1,000 ft circle and the kid is going to be able to buy something that we’re trying to prohibit and we’re assuming the owner is going to violate the law,” Mahone said. “I just don’t see this ordinance achieving the necessary and laudatory goals of what we want to accomplish.”

While acknowledging the limitations, the majority of the board sees the ordinance as a step toward addressing the issue.

Roanoke County schools hope the measure, alongside other efforts, will help curb the growing vaping trend among students.